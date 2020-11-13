Funding Boost for Local Fairs Forced to Cancel Due to Pandemic

A pair of long-time running fairs forced to cancel this summer due to COVID-19 are getting a boost to help with next year's festivities.

Ontario is putting up $5-million to be split between 200 agricultural societies across the province and the Harrow and Comber fairs will be getting a share.

Harrow Fair treasurer Paul Charko tells CTV Windsor that Harrow missed out on one of its busiest weekends of the year.

"This would have been our 166th year. This isn't only being felt by our fair, but it's also being felt by our vendors and even the businesses locally," he says.

Charko says without the funding, next year's fair may not have happened.

"We will use the money as we use all the monies that we ever get. We will use it very wisely and appropriately to benefit our community because that's what the Harrow Fair board is about," he says.

Charko says some of the money may go to the charitable organizations that help with the event each year.

"Some of those organizations, they offer security for us during the parade, they offer gatekeepers, they collect the fees on the way in," he adds.

This year would have been the 166th edition of the annual Harrow Fair while the Comber Fair would have marked its 161st year.

With files from CTV Windsor