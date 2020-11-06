Funding Boost for Melco Community Housing Corporation

A local restaurant is donating $11,000 to assist local survivors of human trafficking.

India 47 along with Champion Products raised the funds through a charity golf tournament this summer.

Last week, they presented an $11,000 cheque to Melco Community Housing Corporation.

India 47 Owner Nick Aujla says he didn't realize human trafficking was such a big issue in Windsor-Essex.

He says he became aware after speaking to representatives from Melco.

"One of the reps from Melco approached us and told us how human trafficking in this area is really out of control," says Aujla. "We did not even realize how bad of a problem it is so it gave us an opportunity to team up with a wonderful charity."

"Me a father of four children, didn't realize that trafficking was sort a big issue in this area and then talking to some of the reps from Melco and they're telling me from London to Windsor is a hot bed of human trafficking, I don't think much of the community is aware how big of a problem this is," says Aujla.

Aujla says India 47 and Champion Products plan to work with Melco on other fundraising initiatives in the near future.