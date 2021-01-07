Funding Boost for Windsor's Drouillard Place

The Toldo Foundation continues to give back to the community.

The foundation has donated $30,000 to Windsor's Drouillard Place.

The organization's executive director Kate Gibb says the money will go towards the after school program.

Gibb says the program is for children between the ages of five and 12-years-old and assists them with homework and literacy.

She says Drouillard Place is thankful for the Toldo Foundation.

"It means the world for our program to be able to have additional funds and be able to provide the best programming for our youths in the neigbourhood," says Gibb.

She says the funding will help with program expenses.

"That will allow us to purchase supplies, snack foods, meal foods to be able to provide to the kids that attend our program," says Gibb.

Gibb says Drouillard Place did reach out to the Toldo Foundation but was surprised with the donated amount.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Drouillard Place was seeing an average of 45 to 50 kids attending the after school program.

Gibb says due to current COVID restrictions, the program has been altered and that staff members are currently dropping off a weekly door drop package to the youths.

The package include literacy worksheets, fun activities and snacks.

Drouillard Place is located on Drouillard Road in Windsor.