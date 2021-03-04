City Enters Negotiations with Public Health Agency to fund Migrant Isolation Site

Funding has been extended for Windsor's temporary foreign worker isolation and recovery centre — but it's not clear just how many dollars are coming to the city.

This from mayor Drew Dilkens who says the city received a letter from the federal government stating its funding application had been approved, but there was no mention of a $2-million shortfall incurred by the city due to a change in the funding source.

The City of Windsor is now entering a period of intense negotiations with the Public Health Agency of Canada to determine the total amount of funding that the federal entity will flow to the community to continue to operate the isolation and recovery centre for temporary foreign workers from Essex County.

The isolation centre is at risk of closing at the end of March if more dollars are not released.

Dilkens says administration now has to determine if the latest funding will also cover the city's $2-million deficit.

The City is also negotiating with the Canadian Red Cross to continue to operate the isolation centre. Municipal staff hope to have the two agreements in place before the end of March to ensure the centre can continue operating, despite the change in funding formula.

The city also maintains a second centre for vulnerable and homeless people at a second location.