Funding Falls Through for New Tecumseh Sportsplex

As of now, the Town of Tecumseh will not be receiving any government money to help with its $57-million Multi-Use Sportsplex/Community Hub project.

Administration was informed by the provincial government this week that the project was not nominated for federal review and approval under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) Community, Culture and Recreation (CCR) Stream.

Mayor Gary McNamara calls the news disappointing.

"This has been a number one priority for our municipality for a lot of years," he says. "As we put a what I think, was a really good proposal [together] with 42 area groups, nevertheless it was certainly a huge disappointment."

He says other funding opportunities through the government have already been brought to he attention of administration.

"One grant funding was just announced by Minister [Catherine] McKenna on the federal side which we're waiting to get more information on and so I've been in contact with our federal member here to get more information on the application."

McNamara says going forward, the municipality's funds are committed.

"A little over $14-million and then there was a fundraising component to be added to that, so we were looking at anywhere from four to eight million terms of raising the community dollars."

The town says the intake for funding through the stream was highly competitive, and the total dollar amount of projects submitted reached upwards of $10-billion.

Plans for the facility to be located next to the existing arena complex on McNorton Street, also includes a partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) to provide the community with a satellite cardiac rehab facility, as well as a FIFA size indoor soccer field with capabilities for baseball along with a double gym, a walking track, a cardiac wellness centre, multi-purpose rooms and a courtyard.