Funding requested to improve security at Libro Centre during Admirals games

Amherstburg Town Council is being asked to approve over $20,000 to improve security at the Libro Centre during Admirals hockey games.

A report going to Council Monday evening calls on the approval of the funding to provide a dedicated Windsor police officer and a Paladin Security guard to attend and monitor the Admirals Hockey games during the 2022 season.

The request is being made due to issues during the tail end of the 2021 hockey season, as the report says the Town was experiencing an alarming increase in disruptive and negative behaviour by a group of youths at the Libro Centre, particularly during the Junior C hockey team's games usually scheduled on Sunday evenings.

At the end of the season, a paid duty officer from Windsor police was contracted for both Saturday and Sunday games and signs were put in place regarding a Code of Conduct. The Town also increased staff presence during games including By-Law Enforcement.

The report to Council says the behaviour has continued to escalate since last season with damage not only at the Libro but other Town facilities, such as King Navy Yard Park and Toddy Jones Park washrooms where cameras were recently installed this spring.

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo says we've gotten to the point that it has to be addressed at a police level.

"In this particular case, we have some youth who have become so aggressive that we've received complaints, serious concerns about safety. Everything from residents to staff who are not comfortable with getting to their vehicle," he says.

The report indicates the first two games in September of this year did not have on site the additional security presence recommended and resulted in some incidents. Efforts were made to leverage existing funding for the Oct. 2 game and the presence of additional security notably reduced the concerning behaviours.

DiCarlo compared the situation to when an officer is conducting traffic control and everyone slows down, but when they leave, drivers speed up again.

"This just isn't a phone call, there are potential delays in response, they can't be everywhere at once," he says. "It's come to the point that, we believe, we have to have an officer there to address it in a timely manner."

In all, the Admirals will play 18 more games at the Libro Centre this season as part of the Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule.

Games start at 7 p.m., however a Windsor police officer and a security guard would be requested to be present from when public skating sessions start at 5 p.m. and stay until 11 p.m.