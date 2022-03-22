Fundraiser for LaSalle family reaches goal in two hours

A GoFundMe page has been started for the three children of a LaSalle woman found dead in her home on the weekend.

Police say 34-year-old Amanda Lyons was discovered on Saturday morning when officers went to check on the well-being of someone in the home.

Her husband Blair Lyons was identified as a suspect -- his vehicle was found abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge and police have been searching the waters below.

According to the website, the organizer of the fundraiser Jessica Tullio posted: "The sudden loss of our best friend, Amanda, is devastating to say the very least. Our hearts are completely shattered. She was a beautiful soul inside and out and was such a big part of so many lives."

The post goes on to say that "Amanda leaves behind her three beloved children (ages 5, 4 and 8 months), who were the absolute lights of her life. She loved them fiercely, and everything she did was for them. We are heartbroken for them and the difficult journey they now face."

The GoFundMe initially was looking for a goal of $30,000.

So far, over $182,000 dollars has been raised.