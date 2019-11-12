Fundraiser Set for Walkerville Church Damaged by Fire

Plans are underway to raise money to help rebuild a Walkerville church heavily damaged by fire.

On Sunday, October 27th, fire ripped through the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church on Windermere Rd. causing $1-million in damages.

A fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 5pm at the Water's Edge Event Centre on Riverside Dr.

The fundraiser will be a Christmas-themed pasta dinner with musical performances by the church choir and band.

The fire heavily damaged the 107-year-old church along with treasured musical instruments, sheet music, office equipment and the interior.

The cause was listed as accidental and no one was hurt.

In addition to church items lost, Reverend Tom Perry says items for the poor were also destroyed.

"We had Operation Christmas Child, a lot of shoe boxes that we give to third world countries, they were lost in the fire," he says.

He admits it has been a difficult couple of weeks.

"We suffer, we lost, we mourn, we grieve and yet it is just a building," says Reverend Perry. "Yet there were a lot of memories in that building, there was a lot of love in that building."

Music Ministry Leader Mariam Suryawan says they've been left with very little.

"We have lost all of our instruments, we have lost our pews, our bibles, our hymm books, the music that we were suppose to do for our Christmas presentation, all burned."

Despite the tragedy, she says there is still a lot to be grateful for.

"No one was hurt and we are so blessed that everyone is alive, everyone is well and these are all just material things and all these things can be replaced," says Suryawan.