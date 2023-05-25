Funeral arrangements set for 24-year-old Wallaceburg crash victim

Funeral arrangements have been set for a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash last weekend in Wallaceburg.

Victoria Baertsoen leaves behind many family members including her parents, her sister and her cat Koda.

Her obituary describes her as "a ray of sunshine" and was known to have a smile that could light up every room, a contagious laugh and the biggest heart you could ever imagine.

She was a teacher for the St. Clair Catholic District School Board and an employee at Sombra Township Childcare.

Baertsoen earned a Bachelor of Arts with Honours from Western University affiliate, Kings University College, completing a double major in Childhood and Social Institutions and Sociology in 2021.

She also completed and was graduating with a Bachelor of Education from the University of Windsor.

Visitation will take place Thursday and Friday at the Haycock-Cavanagh Funeral Home in Wallaceburg, from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m.

The funeral mass is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Church

23-year-old Shae-Lynn Bachus and 24-year-old Matt Cousins also died in the crash.

22-year-old Selena Bushey sustained non-life-threatening injuries and 25-year-old Mackenzie Vandroffelaar remains in serious condition.

Chatham-Kent police's Traffic Management Unit is investigating the fatal crash that happened Sunday on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street.

The crash involved a car and a semi-truck.

A GoFundMe has been launched for the victims' families.