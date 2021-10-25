Funeral arrangements set for radio legend Cam Gardiner

For those looking to pay their respects to one of CKLW's best, funeral arrangements have been made for Cam Gardiner.

Gardiner passed away the night of October 19 at the age of 71.

He spent 16 years as co-host of the "Cam and Lisa Show" before hanging up the microphone in 2003.

Viewings are planned for Tuesday, October 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Janisse Funeral Home located at 1139 Ouellette Ave in Windsor.

The funeral service is set for the following day, October 27, at 11 a.m.

Those looking to attend a viewing or the funeral must make an appointment.

Gardiner battled several health issues including kidney disease.

Earlier this month, he was given a key to the city to mark a lifetime of achievement and contributions to Windsor-Essex.