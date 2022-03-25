Funeral details announced for LaSalle mom in homicide investigation

Families First has announced funeral arrangements for a LaSalle mom who was found dead in her home last weekend.

LaSalle Police say 34-year-old Amanda (Ioannidis) Lyons was found in her house on Sugarwood Crescent on Saturday.

Her husband has been identified by police as a suspect, and police say investigators believe he jumped off the Ambassador Bridge and were searching the Detroit River.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m on Friday at Families First at 3260 Dougall Ave. Thrice Holy Hymn Service Friday evening at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, friends and extended family are invited to meet directly at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

Lyons leaves behind three children - a five-year-old, four-year-old and eight-month-old, and a fundraiser for the family has smashed an initial goal as the local community continues to show support.

Memorial donations for her children’s continued care will be accepted, with cheques payable to Archie Ioannidis or donations can continue to be made online through the GoFundMe page.

As of Friday morning, over $360,000 has been raised online.

Police say the investigation continues into the apparent murder-suicide, but police have not released if Blair Lyons has been located.

- with files from CTV Windsor