Funeral Planned for London Terror Attack Victims

The community is gathering to mourn the victims of the London Terror Attack Saturday.

Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother Talat Afzaal were killed in what police are describing as an intentional act of hate on June 6.

The Muslim family's nine-year-old son Fayez was also seriously wounded when a truck intentionally ran over the family at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London, Ont.

Fayez is expected to recover.

According to a release, the funeral for "the victims and martyrs of the London Terror Attack" will be held in the parking lot and soccer field at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario at 951 Pond Mills Road at 1:30 p.m.

Police will be in attendance to provide security and the group says journalist are welcome as long as they, "keep a respectful distance from mourners."

Nathaniel Veltman, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly intentionally striking the family with his vehicle.