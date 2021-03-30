Funerals Causing COVID-19 Clusters in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking individuals attending funerals to follow all public health safety measures.

CEO Theresa Marentette says over the last few weeks, the health unit has been investigating clusters related to people attending funerals.

"We were investigating three different clusters, three different funeral events that did produce cases and further spread," says Marentette.

She understands funerals are difficult but says safety measures and current restrictions must be followed.

Marentette knows it's hard to maintain distance when you're trying to comfort someone.

"Having a mask on is not necessarily the only measures," says Marentette. "It's the distancing as well and adhering to those limits and not gathering afterwards."

She says area funeral homes have good practices in place but some of the cases are happening after the funeral at a gathering.

"It's not necessarily the funeral home situation, it's the social gatherings afterwards," she says.

Marentette says it's not the first time the health unit has investigated clusters because of funerals. She says it happened several times last year.

Marentette adds, if you are attending a funeral stay home if you are sick or experiencing any symptoms.