Funnel clouds spotted in Kingsville

Funnel clouds have been spotted in Kingsville.

AM800 News has heard from listeners Tuesday evening that the funnels were spotted in Ruthven.

A funnel cloud usually develops with little or no warning and the public is urged to take shelter if one appears.

A weather advisory warning, issued by Environment Canada, is still in effect which states that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Windsor-Essex.

A Squall Warning is also in effect for Lake St. Clair. 35 knots wind gusts and sizeable hail are expected.

-with files from AM800's Kathie McMann

