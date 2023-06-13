iHeartRadio
Funnel clouds spotted in Kingsville


Funnel clouds have been spotted in Kingsville. 

AM800 News has heard from listeners Tuesday evening that the funnels were spotted in Ruthven. 

A funnel cloud usually develops with little or no warning and the public is urged to take shelter if one appears. 

A weather advisory warning, issued by Environment Canada, is still in effect which states that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Windsor-Essex. 

A Squall Warning is also in effect for Lake St. Clair. 35 knots wind gusts and sizeable hail are expected.

-with files from AM800's Kathie McMann
 

