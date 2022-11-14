Funnyman Jim Jefferies coming to Caesars Windsor
Comedian Jim Jefferies is coming to Caesars Windsor.
The funnyman is bringing his Give ‘Em What They Want Tour to The Colosseum stage on Saturday, February 25.
In a release from Caesars Windsor, Jefferies 'is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy.'
The Sydney native is also an actor playing Charlie in Punching Henry and has also starred in The Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central.
Jefferies was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.