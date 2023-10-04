Future housing development at Banwell and McHugh a step closer to approval

A future housing development is a step closer to approval.

During Tuesday's Development and Heritage Standing Committee, a report was presented discussing the rezoning to allow for developments to be higher than four storeys.

The report presented was for the west side of Banwell Road between Firgrove Drive and McHugh Street. This development includes one six-storey multiple dwelling residential building with 72 units, one eight-storey multiple dwelling residential building with 96 units, two 10-storey multiple dwelling residential buildings each with 120 units for a total of 408 residential units.

A two-storey business office and a residential care facility is proposed for the McHugh Avenue frontage of the site and is intended to be used by a local charitable organization.

The committee did approve the rezoning, however the applicant requested an increase in the permitted height to 35 metres, which was denied by the committee after a lengthy discussion.

The main concern from local residents is the influx in traffic for the area, as well as shading from the 10-storey buildings.

The committee ultimately decided to lower the maximum height the buildings would be permitted at to 30 metres, lowering the storeys of the dwelling builds.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor and committee member, says a scaled down version would align with some of the resident concerns.

"Certainly reducing the shade impact on the surrounding neighbourhood, the question of whether or not it would address any of the concerns related to traffic, I'm not sure that it would. It wasn't even made really clear in the meeting that that would be even necessary."

He says the Traffic Engineering Department has stated that there would be ways to resolve traffic issues.

"The traffic related concerns could be addressed with some alterations with respect to the traffic lights at the intersection of McHugh and McNorton. But other than that, the thought is there was sufficient capacity from a traffic management perspective in the area to address those concerns."

McKenzie says there are positives to this development as the community continues to face a housing crisis.

"There is sufficient traffic management capacity along that roadway. It's a four-lane road that connects directly into the E.C. Row [Expressway], it's on a transit route, there's active transportation infrastructure in the area as well. So, that is a corridor that the city is going to develop."

The site is proposed to have driveway access from McHugh Street and will include a surface parking area with 531 parking spaces for the residential dwellings, 60 parking spaces for the business office and 12 parking spaces for the residential care facility to accommodate on-site parking, for a total of 603 parking spaces.

The project still needs final approval from City Council.