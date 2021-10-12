Future of a potential regional transit system to be discussed at Lakeshore council

Municipality of Lakeshore Administration is looking for direction on a recent transit study.

A report in front of council Tuesday night asks councillors to direct Administration to prepare a business case for implementation of an integrated regional Lakeshore transit/mobility system, and endorse the primary regional route.

It will look at operating permissions, delivery options, feeder services, financial implications, funding sources and a plan for a launch date of 2024, with engagement of the private sector and other regional transit authorities.

Stantec, the experts consulted on the transit study, determined through public feedback and location-based data analysis that there was a strong travel demand between Lakeshore and Windsor.

The primary regional route, laid out in Option 1A of the report, would be between Belle River and Tecumseh Mall.

Lakeshore council passed a motion initially supporting the transit service options study back in December of 2020.