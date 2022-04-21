Future of Amherstburg's Miracle League in doubt

The future of the first Miracle League in Canada is in jeopardy.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the co-ordinators of the Amherstburg league have informed the town they are stepping aside after 12 plus years.

He says they tried to attract new co-ordinators with the town's help but had no luck.

DiCarlo believes if new co-ordinators aren't found within the next month, the upcoming season will be cancelled.

He says he can't even express what the league means for the town.

"We were the first Miracle League in Canada which of course we owe to the original organizers who brought it to Canada, got it up and running and have kept it going up all this time," he says. "It's huge in Amherstburg's history especially when it comes to inclusion."

Photo courtesy: The Miracle League of Amherstburg's Facebook page

DiCarlo says it's quite the endeavour to organize the league.

"It's not much of a surprise that it's hard to find people to pick it up as well because it is no small task and it's a lot of work," says DiCarlo. "The sponsors, the donors and many volunteers, I think would still be committed but just organizing it still has to be done."

The mayor says the town does not run the league.

He says it is a separate entity but expects council to discuss the matter at an upcoming council meeting.

The Miracle League Field is located outside the Libro Centre. In 12 years, the league has attracted over 160 players.

The Miracle League provides individuals with disabilities a chance to play baseball.