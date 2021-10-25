Future of Corn Festival up for discussion in Tecumseh

The future of the Tecumseh Corn Festival is up for discussion again this year, possibly until 2023.

According to a report going before council, the Town of Tecumseh wants to prioritize staffing resources and funding towards Tecumseh's 100th Anniversary Celebration.

The Corn Festival has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Houston says putting a priority on the anniversary could mean another year without the popular festival.

"Currently the direction is to postponing the Corn Festival to 2023 and it should be noted that there will be a report, as I understand coming forward regarding the corn festival."

Houston says COVID-19 is still a factor in any decision.

"We're not out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic and putting on this event for the town is quite taxing," he continued. "It's a big event for staff."

Houston says the anniversary event on July 2 to July 4 would run closely with the Corn Festival, which is usually held in August.

"The details haven't been finalized, but it would be a similar event three day event to what the Corn Festival would have been."

Tecumseh Town Council gets underway Tuesday at 7 p.m.