Future of large-scale greenhouses in Lakeshore back under review

It's back to the drawing board for Lakeshore council and administration in creating rules surrounding greenhouses.

An Official Plan and zoning by-law amendments for commercial greenhouse farms in the municipality were rejected by the County of Essex and the provincial government.

Lakeshore initiated a study to consider the potential impact of Large-Scale Greenhouse developments and prepared an Official Plan Amendment and implementing zoning by-law.

Public consultation was held in February 2023 to create the plan and zoning. Administration created the plan based on community comments, and council amendments for things such as setbacks from residential properties, secondary settlement areas, Town of Essex and Tilbury settlement boundaries, among other changes.

After the Official Plan amendment and the implementing zoning by-law were adopted in March 2023, administration submitted both to the County of Essex, who has approval authority for Official Plans for municipalities in Essex.

The County then sends the changes to the province for comments, and either the plan can be approved, approved with modifications, or refused.

In a letter from the County of Essex, it states that there are many concerns with the proposed setbacks, and that the Official Plan amendment is not in conformity with the Provincial Policy Statement.

Administration recommended a meeting with the County and Provincial Ministries to discuss ways to solve or narrow the scope of the issues.

Council approved the recommendation.