Future uncertain for Windsor Express

The future of the Windsor Express is unclear as the team exits the post season after Friday night's loss to the London Lightning in Game 5 of the National Basketball League of Canada's championship finals.

Sudbury, London, and Kitchener-Waterloo teams are shifting away from National Basketball League of Canada (NBLC) to joining a "super league" owned by US-based The Basketball League.

Dartis Willis, President and CEO, Windsor Express says there are still many decisions to be made.

"Is it that we go to the super league? Is it that we go somewhere else? Is it that we don't exist. I don't like don't exist part. I like the part that Windsor enjoys professional basketball."

He says he wants to stay in Windsor, "We have to find the right league solution for us. So we can't play ourselves we know that one hundred per cent. But if we're going to play it has to be the right scenario. I don't want to take Windsor down a path of unsuccessfulness," Willis said. "These last ten years for us have really good to the community. I want to make sure we make the right decisions and do it well for Windsor."

He says he can't wait to sit down and weigh the options, "I'll always look at community first to see if the community is going to get behind it and push it. Part of that is making sure that you have full municipal support, full community support, full business support. Those three elements give you a great team."

The Windsor Express first started playing in the 2012-2013 NBL season.

-With files from AM800's Live and Local