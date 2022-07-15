Future unclear for Windsor's Syncreon Automotive plant

The future remains unclear for Syncreon Automotive in Windsor.

This from Unifor Local 195 President, Emile Nabbout.

Nabbout tells AM800 news, Stellantis has shifted insourcing some of the work which usually done by Syncreon.

Syncreon is a feeder plant for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Nabbout says Syncreon has announced they are looking for alternatives for work for their employees.

"The picture is not very clear at this time, so Unifor and Syncreon are working together to figure out how we're going to preserve the work we have for our employees at the Syncreon facility."

He says the union is actively looking for work for Syncreon employees.

"And now we are working with the employer and trying to address those issues. Hopefully we can secure additional work through somebody else, or working with Stellantis to secure some work."

Nabbout says the union is keeping in contact with Syncreon employees to ensure they're updated.

"We are not going to hide anything from our members, we need to release that information as it comes forward to us from the employer and from Stellantis. And we did address our members to inform them of what's happening."

Workers at Syncreon Automotive ratified a new three year collective agreement in April of this year.

There are roughly 280 workers at Syncreon.

In a statment provided to CTV Windsor, the automaker states, “As Stellantis transitions to a sustainable, mobility tech company, we continue to review our operations for efficiencies,” said Jodi Tinson of Stellantis’ Corporate Communications office.

“One of the opportunities we identified involves moving our sequencing and metering operations back into the Windsor Assembly Plant. This will allow us to utilize available space within the plant," the statement went on to say.