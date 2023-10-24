Garcia powers Rangers to first World Series since 2011 with 11-4 rout of Astros in Game 7 of ALCS

HOUSTON - Adolis Garcia homered twice and drove in five runs as the Texas Rangers reached their first World Series in 12 years with an 11-4 blowout of the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

Garcia, the ALCS MVP, went deep for the fourth straight game and set a record for RBIs in a postseason series with 15 as the road team took every game.

Corey Seager got things started for the Rangers with a long home run in the first inning. Nathaniel Lowe also connected for Texas, one of six major league teams without a World Series title.

After winning their Lone Star State showdown with defending champion Houston, the wild-card Rangers open the World Series at home Friday night against Arizona or Philadelphia.