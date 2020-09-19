Gardenhire Retires from Managing due to Health Issues

Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire is calling it a career due to health issues.

According to the team's website, the 62 year old informed General Manager Al Avila of his decision to retire from managing in the Major Leagues Saturday after going through stomach issues over the past several weeks.

Gardenhire was named the 38th manager in Tigers history on October 20, 2017. He tallied a 132-241 record at the helm of a Tigers' team that was starting a rebuild when he arrived.

He's managed 2,480 games in his MLB career, which is the 35th-highest total in history; his 1,200 career wins ranks 46th in big league history.

Gardenhire spent 13 seasons as the manager for the Minnesota Twins before arriving in Detroit, leading the organization to six postseason appearances and berth in the 2002 American League Championship Series.

Bench Coach Lloyd McClendon will manage the Tigers for the rest of the year.