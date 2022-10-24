Gary McNamara keeps mayoral seat for Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh's municipal election results are in, with the two big seats already filled prior to the voter day.

Gary McNamara has been acclaimed as mayor for the second term in a row.

McNamara was first elected to Tecumseh Council in 1991. He was elected deputy mayor in 1998. He was elected to his first of five mayoral terms in 2003. He was re-elected in 2006, acclaimed in 2010, elected in 2014 and acclaimed again in 2018.

Joe Bachetti was the only one running for deputy mayor and he secured the spot for the next four years.

Ward 1 and 2 have new councillors for the next four years. Alicia Higgison has won Ward 1, and James Dorner has won Ward 2.

Rick Tonial for Ward 3, Brian Houston for Ward 4, and Tania Jobin for Ward 5 were all re-elected for their seats.