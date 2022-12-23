Enbridge crews are on the scene of a gas leak at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

The leak happened around 7 a.m. today at 455 Kennedy Drive West.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were also on the scene and checked gas levels in the building.

Windsor Fire left after they detected no gas in the building.

Enbridge says there is a smell of gas around the area but the high winds have dispersed any fumes in the air.

They expect the leak to be repaired this afternoon.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club was already closed today due to weather conditions and will re-open on January 3.