Gas prices are expected to fall this Father's Day weekend.

The chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro says the price at the pump should drop five cents on Sunday to one-dollar, ninety-nine-point-nine cents a litre at most stations in the G-T-A.

The expected decrease would bring gasoline costs to the lowest they've been in southern Ontario since May 28th.

It would also be the first time since that day that they've fallen below two-dollars a litre.