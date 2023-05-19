Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries

TORONTO - Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.

SIA Wealth Management Chief Market Strategist Colin Cieszynski says the May long weekend is the kickoff for summer driving season in Canada.

He says this period is usually characterized by higher demand for gas as people go on more road trips and take their motorcycles and sports carts out of hibernation, adding it's not unusual to see gas prices go up and down around weekends, and especially long weekends.

But he points out the price of crude has been drifting for a while, with concerns over demand while the economy muddles along in the face of higher interest rates.

Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International, says it boils down to a question of supply and demand.

He says with U-S inventories down -- especially for heating oil, jet fuel, and diesel fuel -- there are some pressures on supply, while demand for all types of gas is up.

McKnight says with an already tight supply falling, and increasing demand, prices will likely be higher for the next couple of months, possibly cresting 80-dollars U-S.