Gas Prices to Fall Due to Corona Virus says Gas Expert



WINDSOR — The coronavirus is impacting gas prices in Canada.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says the price of fuel is dropping.

He says it has already dropped three cents a litre Thursday morning in Windsor-Essex and could drop six more cents by Saturday.

Speaking on the Morning Drive, McTeague says demand for oil continues to decline.

"We were looking at oil at 56, 57 bucks a barrel a week ago, it's now down to 45, 46, 47 and with it is what we've seen here, wholesale price of gasoline, dropped three cents a litre today, it's going to drop another three cents wholesale tomorrow and I'm predicting another three cent drop on Saturday," says McTeague.

He says everyday someone waits to fill up, will likely save them three to four cents a litre.

McTeague says he would have never predicted these prices but a serious situation is happening globally.

"It means that demand for oil and for other products will continue to decline as more and more nations really shut themselves in and don't go about manufacturing and everyday business," says McTeague.

He believes if the coronavirus crisis continues, oil could go below $40 a barrel.

If that does happen, McTeague says the price of gasoline would range between .85 to .90 cent by mid-March if there is no turnaround.