Gators Club Cavaliers in Orange Bowl

Lamical Perine rushed for 138 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns and had a TD catch as the Florida beat Virginia 36-28 in the Orange Bowl.

Kyle Trask passed for 305 yards, a touchdown and a pick for the Gators, who wrap up an 11-and-2 season.

Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns in defeat. Hasise Dubois caught two touchdown passes for the Cavaliers, who end at 9-and-5.

In other Monday Bowl Games, Western Kentucky clipped Western Michigan 23-20 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

The Hilltoppers made a 52-yard field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter after the Broncos were penalized for having 12 men on the field.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers accounted for five touchdowns as the Golden Bears dropped Illinois 35-20 at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara.