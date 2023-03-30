GECDSB acquires property for new elementary school in Lakeshore

The Greater Essex County District School Board has purchased new land in Lakeshore for a new elementary school.

The board has acquired 5.7 acres of land.

The property is located just east of Rourke Line Road and north of Girard Drive.

The board says this will be an addition to the GECDSB roster of schools with 582 pupil places to accommodate recent residential growth in the area and relieve some of the enrolment pressure being experienced at Belle River Public School and Lakeshore Discovery School.

Funding of $13.02-million for the school was granted by the Government of Ontario and the Ministry of Education in February, 2022 in response to a business case submitted by the board.

The next step will be engaging an architect to design the building.

A public meeting is being planned for area residents to receive more information about the project.