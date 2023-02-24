GECDSB and CUPE Local 1348 reach tentative agreement

The Greater Essex County District School Board and CUPE Local 1348 have reached a tentative agreement.

The deal between the Board and the Union was reached on Wednesday, February 22.

CUPE 1348 represents approximately 215 staff in a variety of clerical, administrative roles across all school board locations.

This deal was reached through a collaborative process and represents the best possible outcome for all involved, providing stability and security for both employees and the Board.

The collective agreement remains subject to ratification by CUPE Local 1348 members and the GECDSB Board of Trustees.

Ratification meetings will take place over the next few weeks.