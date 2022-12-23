GECDSB and WECDSB in Windsor cancel classes Friday

An early start to the holiday break for area students.

Due to the winter storm blowing across Windsor and Essex County, all GECDSB schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday, December 23.

Due to icy conditions and worsening low visibility, all WECDSB schools including the Catholic Education Centre are also closed today.

All Board provided transportation is cancelled for the day as well.

All schools and administrative offices of the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence are also closed today.

Friday was supposed to have been the final day of classes before the winter holiday break, so the next scheduled day of school will be Monday, January 9, 2023.