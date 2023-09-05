GECDSB and WECDSB kick off the 2023-24 school year

The school year officially kicks off today.

Both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have prepared for the day, and are ready for children to be back in the classroom.

Enrolment at both boards are up this year, with the public board estimating 36,500 students, and the Catholic board estimating approximately 22,000 students for the 2023-24 school year.

The GECDSB is the only board with a new school, as Eastview Horizon Public School opens for its first year.

Vicki Houston, Director of Education with the GECDSB, says they're expecting over 36,000 students this year.

"We're looking right now that we're probably about 300 elementary students higher than what we projected, and maintaining what our secondary enrolment was projected. So, overall, we're anticipating about 36,500 students."

Emelda Byrne, Director of Education with the WECDSB, also explains how enrolment is up.

"Elementary we're now over 13,000 students. Secondary, more than 7,800 students, and even our St. Mikes Adult Program is over 1,000. Enrolment has increased, surpassed what we thought it would be."

Houston says those in the community are asked to be cautious of small children in the street.

"Just a reminder that streets are going to be busier, if you need to leave a little earlier, please do so because there's going to be, especially our kindergarten, lots of new, little people entering into our buildings. And their safety is our priority."

And as the school year begins, Byrne says she's reminding everyone, including parents, to be cautious.

"We just had our meeting with our administrator around safe schools, and getting ready for the safety of all of our students. So that is a reminder for everyone, including our parents as well."

Lastly, Houston says the board is so grateful to everyone for the new Eastview Horizon Public School.

"For the patience the community has demonstrated while we waited, and I know that everybody is going to be so impressed with our new school facility."

Byrne explains that while the Catholic board doesn't have any new schools, they are making improvements.

"The continuation of the build of the six room addition at St. Louis in Leamington with the three room childcare expansion, our childcare facility at St. Teresa of Calcutta will be open and ready to take the early year learners."

The catholic school board also hired 35 new elementary teachers and 39 new secondary teachers.

While the school year begins, negotiations continue amongst the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, and both boards say they will work as hard as they can to avoid any disruptions.

Both the ETFO and OECTA will be holding a strike vote in the upcoming weeks.

The union that represents the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation agreed to negotiate with the province until the end of October and send outstanding issues to arbitration.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi