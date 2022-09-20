GECDSB approves regulations for flag protocols

The Greater Essex County School Board has approved the amendments for regulating flag protocols for schools around city.

The Board voted in favour of the all but one of the protocols that were listed, however the one protocol was altered and approved on.

Some of the regulations include that the Canadian flag be displayed on an exterior flagpole during normal hours of each school or working day, principals and building supervisors are responsible for monitoring the condition of the National flag and will decide if it needs to be replaced, and that exterior flags be lowered half-mast on the death of the Sovereign or member of the Royal Family, the Governor-General or former Governor-General, the Prime Minister of Canada or a former Prime Minister, the Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario or a former Lieutenant-Governor, the Premier of Ontario or a former Premier, a Member of the Federal or Provincial Electoral Riding, and a Trustee of the Board.

Another amendment showed that exterior flags be lowered at the GECDSB Office and all board facilities on or about April 28 to observe the Workers’ Day of Mourning.

One amendment that was asked to be changed was that new buildings be equipped with an exterior flagpole at the time of construction and that existing buildings not so equipped be provided with an exterior flagpole. The Board decided and approved that the amendment be changed to new buildings be equipped with two exterior flagpoles at the time of construction.