GECDSB Board of Trustees to decide new Tecumseh and Kingsville school names

The trustees for the Greater Essex County District School Board will be asked to decide the names of new schools in Tecumseh and Kingsville.

A report will be presented Tuesday evening with a list of suggested names from the School Naming Committee who met in early February, with those names selected from a public survey at the end of 2023.

There were over 600 suggested names for the schools.

In Tecumseh, the new school will be for children in Kindergarten to Grade 8, replacing D.M. Eagle Public School. The top two names being submitted are Northshore Public School and Beacon Heights Public School.

New North Shore Public School in Tecumseh is expected to be open by September 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Greater Essex County District School Board)

In Kingsville, the new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school will bring together students from Jack Miner, Kingsville Public and Kingsville District High School, as well as graduates from Harrow Public School, which will remain open. The top two names suggested are Kingsville District Academy and Greater Kingsville Academy.

Julia Burgess, Trustee for the GECDSB and Chairperson of the Kingsville School Naming Committee, says people are very passionate about naming schools in the area.

"There were definitely strong, strong opinions, particularly within the Town of Kingsville. But that attachment area is larger than that, so it's up the Trustee's to consider what the committee has put forward. I can't predict what's going to happen as far what the Trustee's are going to decide."

She says the Kingsville school will be drawing students from four municipalities.

"French Immersion kids from Leamington, the Grade 8 graduates from Pelee Island School, all of those in the Town of Kingsville, and all of those in the Town of Harrow, if they go to public school or French Immersion will be going to this new facility in Kingsville. So it's a bit larger and more complicated consideration I'd say."

Photo courtesy: Greater Essex County District School Board

Burgess says the naming can go in several directions.

"In the past we've had things go back to a committee, we've accepted the committee's recommendations on the spot, and we've also put other names forward, so it's going to be anybody's guess what's going to happen at the meeting."

Construction on both schools has been on track, with both projected to open this September.

The public portion of the GECDSB meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi