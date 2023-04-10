GECDSB conducting first Student Census survey

The Greater Essex County District School Board will be conducting their first Student Census survey.

This survey will be part of the school board's ongoing Equity Action Plan, which aims to look at student success and well-being, and is mandated by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

The results will help the board understand the experiences the student population goes through, in order to reduce inequities and to better serve their varied needs.

Parents and guardians of students in grades JK to grade 8, as well as STEPS are asked to complete the survey with their child at home.

Students in grade 9 to grade 12 will be able to complete the survey while at school.

The survey will be available on April 11 and will be open for completion until May 12.

More information with frequently asked questions can be found by clicking here.