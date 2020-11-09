GECDSB Confirms COVID-19 Case at Talbot Trail Elementary School in Windsor

An individual at Talbot Trail Elementary School in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, the local health unit has determined no action is necessary with the confirmed case as the individual's circumstance did not create a risk to any other member of the school community.

This is the third confirmed case at a local public elementary school since last Monday.

Last week, two cases were reported at Roseland Public School.

Photo courtesy: Greater Essex County District School Board