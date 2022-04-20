GECDSB continues to encourage mask wearing where possible

The Director of Education for the Greater Essex County District School Board believes masking has become a political issue.

"It certainly has become a political issue," says Erin Kelly. "We do follow the guidelines offered by the province and I think this is a challenging topic with divisive opinions for sure."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Kelly says the board continues to follow the guidelines offered by the province and does encourage mask wearing where possible.

"If people certainly want to wear masks, they would," says Kelly. "If they're concerned about that and physical distancing all of those protocols can be very helpful and making sure you stay home when you're sick. All of these things can certainly assist in making sure you don't get COVID."

She says trustees suggested the board re-enforce, encouraging masking.

"Certainly message that out to the community that masking does work, that it's helpful, if you think you need to wear a mask those kinds of things and to remind through messaging for example social media and such, we will be doing that," says Kelly.

As AM800 news reported Wednesday morning, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School have voted in favour of sending a letter to the provincial government as well as the local health unit asking them for more public health safety measures in schools, including but not limited to masking.