GECDSB Extends Learning Model Deadline

The Greater Essex County District School Board has extended the deadline to request a change in learning model.

The change is only for elementary students, the deadline for secondary students is still Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to a release from the board, the deadline extension will hopefully allow them to make a more informed decision on whether to switch stay with the current learning model of virtual or in-person learning.

A specific deadline has not been set yet and the board says it will continue to consult with local health officials to determine the most appropriate time for parents and guardians to make any desired change.

When a new deadline has been chosen, the on-line form will be reposted on the board's website and families will be given notice.

Any families that have previously submitted the form will also have the opportunity to change their choice at that time.