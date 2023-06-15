GECDSB limits in-person meetings to staff and trustees only

A change at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

According to a post on social media, the board has decided to limit individuals attending board meetings.

The post says effective immediately and until further notice, in-person attendance will be limited to staff and trustees.

The board says meetings will remain available to the public on a live YouTube feed and delegations will join the meeting by telephone.

Trustees say the decision was made "to allow for the orderly and expeditious completion of regular business meetings in a safe and secure setting for staff and members of the board."

AM800 news has reached out to the board for further comment.

