GECDSB looking to bring back recently retired teachers
The Greater Essex County District School Board has put out a call to elementary and secondary teaching staff who recently retired.
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, superintendent of human resources Vicki Houston says the board is looking for staff who retired within the last couple of years.
She says since the call went out, the response has been great and many are interested in helping the board out.
"For the last few days we've had several people reaching out to us particularly those that are recently retired, wanting to come back and help out," she says.
Houston says there were no unfilled teaching positions Monday morning within the board.
She says the board does have an automated call system but if a daily emergency situation occurs, the board reaches out to the teachers directly.
"Sometimes it could be a half day, could be a full day, sometimes it could be three sequential days depending but we appreciate the fact that they're already retired and just grateful that they're willing to come in to help out for as much time as they could give us," says Houston.
As heard on AM800 news Monday morning, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9 President Erin Roy says due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, many educators are still at home isolating which could lead to some schools being short staffed.