GECDSB looking to bring back recently retired teachers

The Greater Essex County District School Board has put out a call to elementary and secondary teaching staff who recently retired.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, superintendent of human resources Vicki Houston says the board is looking for staff who retired within the last couple of years.

She says since the call went out, the response has been great and many are interested in helping the board out.

"For the last few days we've had several people reaching out to us particularly those that are recently retired, wanting to come back and help out," she says.

