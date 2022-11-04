GECDSB officials reflect on EQAO results

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) results have been released for the 2021-22 school year.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has released their results, which are expressed in the percentage of students who met or exceeded the provincial standard (level 3 or 4):

Primary - Grade 3 Junior - Grade 6

Reading - 67% Reading - 80%

Writing - 57% Writing - 79%

Math - 53% Math - 41%

GECDSB Superintendent Clara Howitt believes that the pandemic has had an impact on those formative years of student learning to read.

"And I'm really pleased that the board does have a very aggressive plan aligned to the science of reading that has been initiated this year to support students in that recovery of being able to demonstrate strong reading skills."

These scores are new baseline data scores, as the scores previously were done in a completely different format and a different assessment.

Howitt says she thinks the scores are reflective of the changed models, and also the impact of the pandemic over the past two years.

"57% of Grade 3 students and 79% of Grade 6 are at or above the provincial standard in the area of writing. Our biggest focus has been in all three areas, but the scenario in terms of the impact of isolation and engagement during the pandemic has certainly had an impact."

Howitt says additional data provided in a questionnaire where they had a 99 per cent response rate showed that many students indicated they do not have adequate access to the internet at home.

She says moving to a digital format also impacted these results, but is confident that with students back in the classroom and a plan from the board they'll get where they need to be.

"Students are face to face in safe environments working with highly trained and dedicated professionals. That's their work, that's their intent everyday, and we have full confidence in our educators and our partnerships with parents and guardians to do that work."

For Grade 9 students, 54% met or exceeded the provincial standard.

In the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) 77% of first-time eligible students were successful.

The success rate for previously eligible students was 80%.