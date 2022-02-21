GECDSB preparing annual budget for 2022/23 school year

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is looking for public feedback.

The board is preparing its annual budget for the 2022/23 school year and says public consultation is an important component of the planning process.

According to the board, it is committed to ensure the effective, responsible and sustainable use of its resources.

The board says an online survey has been posted on its website.

The survey is open until March 31 at 5pm.