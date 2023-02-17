GECDSB reaches tentative deal with maintenance staff

Greater Essex County District School Board has reached a tentative deal with the union representing its maintenance staff.

The board and CUPE Local 27 reached the tentative deal Thursday.

CUPE 27 represents 249 GECDSB employees, including custodians, maintenance staff and courier drivers.

The agreement remains subject to ratification by the CUPE Local 27 membership and the GECDSB Board of Trustees.

Ratification meetings will take place over the next few weeks.