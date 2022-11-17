GECDSB releases strike plan

All Greater Essex County District School Board schools will be open for in-person learning, as scheduled, on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 despite an anticipated withdrawal of services by CUPE staff.

In the GECDSB, CUPE represents secretaries, clerks, custodians, maintenance staff, Information Technology technicians, couriers and media services.

Student transportation will operate as usual. All child care centres will remain open, unless clients are notified otherwise by individual operators. All after-school programs including sports, will be cancelled - with some exceptions. Exceptions will be communicated on a school-by-school basis.

If the strike continues after Tuesday, November 22 students will be given work that can be completed at home (asynchronously) on Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24. Classes will then switch to interactive, teacher-led remote learning (synchronous) on Friday, November 25.

EarlyOn, centres and third-party child care centres will remain open, unless notified otherwise by individual operators. Before and After school care, YMCA and kids' clubs will not operate if the switch is made to remote learning on Wednesday, November 23.

If students require technology/devices to participate in online learning they must contact their school administrators and the request will be submitted.

Students who attend GAINS and STEPS programming will remain in in-person learning during the strike. GAINS/STEPS students will continue to have access to transportation to and from school.

Pelee Island school will remain open during CUPE labour action.

Families should rely on accurate information from GECDSB sources for information. All Labour Updates will be posted online.