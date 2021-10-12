GECDSB reports additional COVID-19 cases

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is reporting more COVID-19 cases.

Since October 8, there have been 12 student cases and three staff cases.

The staff cases are being reported at Essex District High School, Walkerville Collegiate Institute and Essex Public School.

The student cases are being reported at Marlborough, Colchester North, Queen Victoria, Central, West Gate, Giles Campus French Immersion and Kennedy Collegiate.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since the beginning of the school year, the board has reported 76 cases of the virus.