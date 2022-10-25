GECDSB reviewing community police programs through public survey

The Greater Essex County District School Board will be conducting a review of its Community Police Presence and Programs, which have been paused since the start of health and safety restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, officers and programs held some virtual programming. In March, the school board chose to extend this pause to allow for a review of community policing programs in schools.

The reviews will include High School Resource Officers, Bullying, Relationships, Alcohol, Drugs and Values, and Influences and Peers.

Opportunities will be provided for students, teachers, support staff, parents/guardians, former students and other community members to give input on these programs.

An online survey is now available at Community Policing Review. It is anonymous and will remain open until Friday, November 4 at 5 p.m.