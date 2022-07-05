GECDSB's Summer Learning Programs returns to the classroom

The Greater Essex County District School Board's Summer Learning Program returns to classrooms.

After 2 years of being exclusively online, the program is back in classrooms at 9 sites in Windsor and Essex County.

Limited virtual sessions have also been maintained.

Approximately 650 students, in all, will be taking part in the 3 week program.

The Summer Learning Program focuses on improving literacy and numeric knowledge and skills. However, each day is complemented with movement, mindfulness, character education and STEAM activities.

It began on Monday, July 4, and will run until Friday, June 22.