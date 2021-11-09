GECDSB survey aims to learn how staff members identify

The Greater Essex County District School Board wants to know more about its staff and who they are.

The board will launch a Staff Census on Nov. 12, with the on-line survey hoping to learn more about staff members and how they identify, as individuals.

The results of this Staff Census will provide demographic information to support initiatives aimed at creating a diverse workforce that reflects the community.

The survey will be open until Nov. 30 and is voluntary, anonymous and the information will be confidential.

Erin Kelly, Director of Education, says people can self identify if the feel comfortable doing so.

"Things like gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, Indigenous identification, disability, age range, employee group, number of years of experience, racial identity, religious."

Kelly says it's very important to help them understand and increase diversity in the workforce.

"It will tell us how people identify and perhaps what kind of workforce we need to create," she continued. "It will give us a starting point for working forward in terms of initiatives that support our staff and ultimately our students."

She says sometimes we make assumptions, so we need to understand who are community really is.

"We're going to take this and extend it into an Employment Systems Review and also we'll be looking at our Student Census in 2022. So those together, I think, can tell us and give us a good picture of where we are and perhaps where we need to go," Kelly said.

The survey is one part of the GECDSB's Equity Action Plan that also includes an Employment Systems Review and a Student Census which will occur in 2022.

The effort is a initiative initiated by the Ministry of Education.